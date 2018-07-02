Aurora siblings killed in Naperville crash

hello

Two Aurora siblings were killed when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a car in Naperville, authorities said Monday.

The crash at 10:42 p.m. Friday at Aurora Avenue and Fort Hill Drive took the lives of David Casas Garcia, 26, and Najeli Casas Garcia, 16, the DuPage County coroner's office said.

Authorities said they were killed when their Kawasaki motorcycle was hit by a Honda Civic that turned in front of them as David Casas Garcia drove west on Aurora Avenue at Fort Hill Drive with his sister as his passenger.

Police said the Civic, driven by a 70-year-old man from Naperville whose name has not been released, was heading east on Aurora when it turned into the motorcycle's path.

Police are seeking any video of the crash and reviewing measurements from the intersection and the affected vehicles as the investigation continues, Deputy Chief Jason Arres said. Police ask anyone with information about the crash to call (630) 420-8833.

No charges or citations, if warranted, will be issued until the investigation concludes, Arres said. Because the crash does not pose an ongoing threat to public safety, Arres said officers are taking the time they need to be thorough.

"We want to make sure we don't miss anything," he said.