10 food tips for Naperville's Ribfest

If not for the food, what would Ribfest be?

Luckily, no one has to answer that.

Ribfest in Naperville is back for its 31st year from Wednesday, July 4, to Saturday, July 7, in Knoch Park, 724 S. West St.

With it come 11 ribbers, 16 other food vendors and a scattering of beverage tents. They all add up to plenty of ways to indulge. Here are 10 of them.

New local ribber

Salt Creek BBQ, based out of Mario's Pizza in North Aurora, is appearing for the first time as a competing ribber after spending two years on a waiting list and making its presence known in the lineup of other "auxiliary vendors." Owner Mario DeMarco says he's invested in a new mobile smoker and is ready to bring his best to crowds at the fest.

"We always wanted to go onto the big scene of competing in Ribfest," he said. "It was our ambition from the beginning."

New traveling ribber

Just North of Memphis BBQ is making the trip to Ribfest for the first time by heading south from its home in Annandale, Minnesota. There, the 19-year-old business has built recipes for dry-rubbed ribs and two special sauces, served on the side. Owner Jon Bigalk said the sauces -- Sweet Kristy's and Kristy's Mischief -- are named for his wife.

"The ribs don't need sauce because of the dry rub and the smoking," Bigalk said. "We encourage all of our customers to take their first bite without sauce so they can experience the flavor of the meat."

Learn BBQ methods

Using an example of two new ribbers -- Salt Creek BBQ and Just North of Memphis BBQ -- it's apparent cooking techniques run the gamut. Salt Creek keeps it classic.

"We're sticking to the traditional 'low and slow' method," DeMarco said. "We will slow-smoke on-site and put everything we've learned over the years to the test."

Just North of Memphis uses a rub with Tennessee roots.

"The Memphis part of our business is the origin of the dry-rub seasoning we use. It's a 50-year-old family recipe from my Aunt Margie in Memphis," Bigalk said. "It's all we put on our ribs."

Ribbers are typically the friendly type, willing to talk technique. But don't push it; they stop short of sharing recipe secrets.

Try a regular ribber

Want some dependably good barbecue? These eight companies are Ribfest perennials, as trusty as Fourth of July fireworks: Armadillo's Rib and Que Company of Royston, Georgia; Desperado's BBQ and Rib Co. of Hinckley, Ohio; Howling Coyote Roadhouse BBQ of Chicago; Mojo's Rib Shack of New Franklin, Ohio; Pigfoot BBQ of Mentor, Ohio; Sgt. Oink's BBQ Co. of Tiffin, Ohio; Texas Outlaw BBQ of Elizabethtown, Kentucky; and Uncle Bub's BBQ & Catering of Westmont.

Judge by the line

Ribbers don't fear long lines; they envy them. A long line, competitors say, is a sign of some stellar barbecue and a crowd-pleasing presentation.

Don't dis the sides

Ribs are the star. That much is clear. But what complements the meat is a question best left to each ribber. First-timer DeMarco of Salt Creek BBQ said he's built a following for his Texas Nachos, featuring waffle fries, cheese sauce and signature pulled pork topped with barbecue sauce.

"People go crazy for it, the way the cheese and barbecue sauce mixes together," DeMarco said. And that's not to mention the way it all sops into the waffle fries, flowing through each waffly crease and crevice. "Every bite is just good to the end, really," he said. "It's our No. 1 seller."

Choose carefully

Decisions abound on the Ribfest menu. It's been curated by people like Dot Maginot, food vendor chairwoman, to be "balanced" with lots of offerings. Among 16 assorted vendors not selling ribs are spots to snag ice cream or Italian ice, chocolate-covered strawberries, mushroom medleys, salads, crabcakes, burgers, hot dogs or pizza. Most vendors are on the south side of the park accessible with a $5 daily ticket. But a few are on the north side, accessible with a concert ticket. Food options for North-siders only include Paisan's Pizza, Hugo's Frog Bar and Fish House, Cold Stone Creamery and Cookout on Wheels.

Savor festival food

Sampling in small portions is Maginot's advice for making the most of the Ribfest smorgasbord. Her other tip: Don't forget about festival classics.

"I do like corn dogs, cheesy fries. I've got a sweet tooth that won't end, so funnel cakes are kind of up there on the list," she said. "It's easy to get junked-out and kind of feel sick if you do too much. But there's so many good things!"

Splurge on sips

Fresh-squeezed lemonade, beer, wine, water and soda are all on the drink menu available at five tents on the north side and two on the south of the Knoch Park grounds.

Save up for dessert

Just North of Memphis is bringing more than ribs, rubs and sauces for its trip to Naperville. Competing in sales with the ribs will be the restaurant's housemade peach bread pudding, a seven-step process made special by not taking any shortcuts, owner Bigalk says. Bread soaked in milk, mixed with eggs, sugar, vanilla, butter and peaches is baked to golden brown for 40 minutes, a process likely to be repeated for 100 pans over during the festival.

"It's quite the undertaking," Bigalk said. "That's what makes it so good."