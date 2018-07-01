Mundelein parade takes spectators 'Around the World'

Gilbert R. Boucher II/gboucher@dailyherald.comDan Lutter of Libertyville practices playing bagpipes in the shade Sunday before performing with the Medinah Highlanders in the Mundelein Community Days Parade.

Despite another day of sweltering heat, hundreds lined the streets of Mundelein to celebrate the town's international flavor at the annual Community Days parade.

With the theme "Around the World," the parade featuring colorful and patriotic floats, music and numerous community organizations, stepped off at the Metra station parking lot and headed west on Division Street to California Avenue, then north to Hawley and west to Mundelein High School.

The parade was among the highlights of the final day of the festival, which was interrupted later Sunday by a heavy band of storms that swept through the region. The Fireworks are still scheduled for 9:30 p.m., and festival grounds were to reopen at 6 p.m.