Aurora police ask for help identifying robbery suspect

Aurora police are seeking the public's help identifying this man, who they believe stole a gun from a convenience store employee Saturday night. This screenshot is taken from a surveillance video posted on the police department's Facebook page. Courtesy of the Aurora Police Department

Aurora police are asking for help identifying a man who stole a gun from a convenience store employee Saturday night.

The armed robbery occurred about 11:40 p.m. in the 900 block of North Lake Street. Police spokesman Dan Ferrelli said the man entered the store armed with a metal pipe, jumped the counter and found the employee near the back of the store.

A fight broke out, leading to a struggle for a gun that was in the employee's possession, Ferrelli said. As they moved toward the front of the store, the suspect was able to obtain the gun and run away.

The employee sustained minor injuries, Ferrelli said. The gun was the only item stolen.

The Aurora Police Department posted surveillance videos of the suspect on its Facebook page Sunday, saying detectives are looking for information about the man's identity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Aurora police at (630) 256-5500 or Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.