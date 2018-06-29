ONE apartments at Wheeling Town Center open for reservations

Wheeling Town Center is now taking reservations to rent a selection of 301 apartments at the $110 million development.

Lynmark Group, the developer of ONE apartments, CMX Cinemas movie theater, restaurants and commercial space at Dundee Road and Parkway Crossing, is renting the studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom units for $1,600 to $3,600 per month.

Each apartment includes keyless entry, open floor plans, washer and dryer, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and built-in microwaves.

The apartment complex also includes amenities such as a fitness studio, outdoor space with a golf putting green, bocce, cornhole and barbecue grills, a cafe and demonstration kitchen, and a business center.