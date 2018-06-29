Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/29/2018 2:29 PM

Not seeing our stories on Facebook? Here's how to fix it.

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Follow these steps on our Facebook page to make sure you don't miss any important Daily Herald stories in your news feed.

    Follow these steps on our Facebook page to make sure you don't miss any important Daily Herald stories in your news feed.

 
Daily Herald report

Facebook made some changes to its news feed earlier this year. As a result, posts from publishers like us were given less priority in your personal news feed. But there is a way to make sure you don't miss important news, sports and features from us when you open Facebook.

Here's what to do:

1. Visit the Daily Herald Facebook page and click "Like."

2. Click on "Following" right under our cover photo.

3. Then select "See First" under "In Your News Feed."

4. Under "Notifications" in that same window, choose "All On (Posts)" and "Standard."

These steps should ensure you see our biggest stories of the day on Facebook, along with fun photos we share from followers and other suburban news.

Also, take a look at our helpful photo above for a visual on these steps when you visit the Daily Herald Facebook page.

Please comment below if you have any questions, or send us a private message on Facebook!

  • This article filed under:
  • News
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account