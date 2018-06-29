Not seeing our stories on Facebook? Here's how to fix it.

Follow these steps on our Facebook page to make sure you don't miss any important Daily Herald stories in your news feed.

Facebook made some changes to its news feed earlier this year. As a result, posts from publishers like us were given less priority in your personal news feed. But there is a way to make sure you don't miss important news, sports and features from us when you open Facebook.

Here's what to do:

1. Visit the Daily Herald Facebook page and click "Like."

2. Click on "Following" right under our cover photo.

3. Then select "See First" under "In Your News Feed."

4. Under "Notifications" in that same window, choose "All On (Posts)" and "Standard."

These steps should ensure you see our biggest stories of the day on Facebook, along with fun photos we share from followers and other suburban news.

Also, take a look at our helpful photo above for a visual on these steps when you visit the Daily Herald Facebook page.

Please comment below if you have any questions, or send us a private message on Facebook!