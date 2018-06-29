Breaking News Bar
 
Maine West principal retiring after 29 years in District 207

Daily Herald report

Maine West High School Principal Audrey Haugan is retiring after nearly three decades in Maine Township High School District 207, officials announced Friday.

Haugan was principal of the Des Plaines high school for 13 years. Before that, she was the chairwoman of the school's English department and served as an assistant principal for instruction.

District officials said she played an instrumental role in initiatives such as "Professional Learning Teams," which use real-time data to chart more effective teaching strategies, and the "Response to Intervention," another data-driven program that delivers support to students struggling in courses.

"It's been a pleasure to have served in such a progressive district, where the focus has been on students and their needs," Haugan said in a news release.

