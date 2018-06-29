Judge upholds 17-year sentence for St. Charles man who beat, shot at wife

A Kane County judge declined to reduce the 17-year prison sentence for a St. Charles man convicted of severely beating his wife in May 2016 and firing five shots at her and another woman before being disarmed by the local school board president.

A jury convicted Scott Turyna, 67, in early February of aggravated domestic battery and aggravated and reckless discharge of a firearm, but acquitted him of attempted murder.

At trial, Turyna's now ex-wife testified that he pummeled her after dinner at their home on the 400 block of Hunt Club Drive, but she managed to escape and run out through the garage, falling down on the driveway. Steven Spurling, who was president of the St. Charles District 303 school board, and his wife, Diane, were walking their dog and came to the woman's aid.

Diane Spurling and the bloodied woman began to walk away when Turyna pulled a revolver and fired five shots before Steven Spurling struck Turyna's arm, knocking the gun loose and detaining him until police arrived.

Judge D.J. Tegeler in March sentenced Turyna to 12 years for the weapons charge and another five years for the aggravated domestic battery.

Defense attorney Alison Motta argued the judge abused his discretion in imposing consecutive sentences, given Turyna's lack of previous criminal history and rehabilitative potential.

But Tegeler cited state statute that said a judge shall impose consecutive terms for felonies occurred simultaneously if a victim suffered severe bodily injury during the commission of a Class X or Class 1 felony.

"As I read this, it is mandatory. I believe the statute is clear," Tegeler said. Motta's motion suggested the judge was upset with the not-guilty verdict on the attempted murder charge and imposed a more severe sentence to make up for it.

"Not only do I take offense to that statement, but it's an absolutely false statement," Tegeler said, adding he respects the jury's verdict. "I sentenced this defendant based on what I believe was appropriate, his actions that day and his character and attitude."

Motta also argued that defense attorneys were not allowed to question the victim's credibility at the sentencing hearing and suggested Turyna's ex-wife was trying to bait him into doing something extreme that day. "Once the jury has spoken, to blame the victim again and again and again is not going to happen in this courtroom," Tegeler said.

Turyna must serve 85 percent of his sentence, or about 14½ years. He plans to appeal.