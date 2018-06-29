Hanover Park reading program brings elementary students together

A new summer reading initiative meant to bring young people together is underway in Hanover Park.

As part of the village's 60th anniversary festivities, local libraries are offering a two-book initiative with accompanying activities for local elementary students.

Incoming kindergarten through third-graders are reading "Dear Primo: A Letter to My Cousin," while incoming fourth- to sixth-graders are reading "Wonder."

Hanover Park Trustee Sharmin Shahjahan said the reading program could unite the village's youngsters, who attend 10 elementary schools in seven different school districts.

"With all the different curricula, Hanover Park Reads could get students to read and talk about the same books," Shahjahan said.

Students are being encouraged to sign up and check out the books at both branches of the Poplar Creek Public Library or the Hanover Park branch of the Schaumburg Township library district.

The initiative will hold its first program -- highlighting "Dear Primo" -- at the Hanover Park branch of the Schaumburg library on Sunday, July 9.

"It's been really great being able to partner with the village and Poplar Creek to make this happen and to help celebrate Hanover Park's 60th anniversary" said Gail Tobin, Hanover Park branch manager.

While the libraries planned the events and activities accompanying the readings, the village's special events committee chose the books.

"Dear Primo" describes the daily experience of two cousins, one in Mexico and one in the United States, while "Wonder" tells the story of a middle-school boy who has a facial deformity.

In a recent village rebranding, Hanover Park officials adopted "America's global village" as the town slogan. "Primo" and "Wonder" were chosen by the village to highlight diversity and inclusion, Shahjahan said.

"Diversity comes in all forms, not just the stereotypical definition," Shahjahan said. "'Dear Primo' touches on the global portion, but 'Wonder' reminds us of this and how we can be inclusive of all people."

As a prize for completing the activity log accompanying the readings, students will receive a coupon for a free doughnut from Country Donuts.

Further programs throughout the summer will promote student interaction with the books. The initiative will end with a final celebration of the two books at the Hanover Park Park District Community Center & Park on Saturday, Aug. 11.