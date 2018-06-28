Feder: ABC 7's Kathy Brock signs off 'loving this job'

Expressing gratitude for "how fortunate I've been to work here with these people," Kathy Brock bade an emotional farewell Wednesday after 28 years as news anchor at ABC-owned WLS-Channel 7, Robert Feder writes. Closing out her final 10 p.m. newscast with co-anchor Alan Krashesky, Brock told viewers: "Right now at this moment in time we need smart, objective journalists -- a description of my colleagues -- and my departure is not going to change that. I leave loving this job, but ready for change." Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.