Feder: 'Morning Shift' host Tony Sarabia leaving WBEZ

hello

Tony Sarabia, host of "The Morning Shift" on WBEZ 91.5-FM, is stepping down at the end of the year after 28 years at the Chicago Public Media news/talk station. Sarabia told listeners Tuesday he plans to move to rural Iowa to pursue opportunities outside of radio. Read the full report at robertfeder.com.