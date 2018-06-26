Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/26/2018 10:53 AM

Feder: 'Morning Shift' host Tony Sarabia leaving WBEZ

  • Tony Sarabia, host of "The Morning Shift" on WBEZ 91.5-FM.

Daily Herald Report

Tony Sarabia, host of "The Morning Shift" on WBEZ 91.5-FM, is stepping down at the end of the year after 28 years at the Chicago Public Media news/talk station. Sarabia told listeners Tuesday he plans to move to rural Iowa to pursue opportunities outside of radio. Read the full report at robertfeder.com.

