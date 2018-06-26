Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 6/26/2018 7:52 AM

Car rams into Versace store at Aurora outlet mall in 'smash-and-grab' burglary

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Aurora police are searching for burglars who stole merchandise from the Versace store Monday during a "smash-and-grab" at Chicago Premium Outlets.

      Aurora police are searching for burglars who stole merchandise from the Versace store Monday during a "smash-and-grab" at Chicago Premium Outlets.
    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Aurora police are looking for burglars who rammed a car into the Versace store at Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora and stole merchandise in a "smash-and-grab" Monday morning.

Police say the burglars drove a newer model sedan and a red sport utility vehicle through the courtyard area of the mall in the 1600 block of Premium Outlet Boulevard, then crashed through the front doors with the car.

Several people exited both vehicles and grabbed an undetermined amount of merchandise, police said. The burglars then left the scene in both vehicles driving toward Farnsworth Avenue, police said.

Police did not provide descriptions of the burglars.

Anyone with information can call police at (630) 256-5500 or leave anonymous tips with Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account