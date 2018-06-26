Car rams into Versace store at Aurora outlet mall in 'smash-and-grab' burglary

Aurora police are looking for burglars who rammed a car into the Versace store at Chicago Premium Outlets in Aurora and stole merchandise in a "smash-and-grab" Monday morning.

Police say the burglars drove a newer model sedan and a red sport utility vehicle through the courtyard area of the mall in the 1600 block of Premium Outlet Boulevard, then crashed through the front doors with the car.

Several people exited both vehicles and grabbed an undetermined amount of merchandise, police said. The burglars then left the scene in both vehicles driving toward Farnsworth Avenue, police said.

Police did not provide descriptions of the burglars.

Anyone with information can call police at (630) 256-5500 or leave anonymous tips with Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.