Harper College chooses firm for presidential search

Harper College will pay up to $75,000 to a firm to coordinate the search for the Palatine-based community college's next president.

The board of trustees chose RH Perry and Associates to assist Harper's presidential search advisory committee with the recruitment and interview

processes, with the goal of having a new leader in place when Ken Ender retires next July.

Trustee Pat Stack, the committee chair, cited the firm's background, experience in the community college sector, recent successful searches and regional familiarity, out of eight search firms that were considered for the job. RH Perry, based in Asheville, North Carolina, assisted with presidential searches at McHenry County College, Illinois Central College and Black Hawk College in Illinois.

Harper will use auxiliary, non-education funds to pay the firm.