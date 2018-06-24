Breaking News Bar
 
Education
updated: 6/24/2018 5:44 PM

Harper College chooses firm for presidential search

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Harper College will pay up to $75,000 to a firm to coordinate the search for the Palatine-based community college's next president.

The board of trustees chose RH Perry and Associates to assist Harper's presidential search advisory committee with the recruitment and interview

processes, with the goal of having a new leader in place when Ken Ender retires next July.

Trustee Pat Stack, the committee chair, cited the firm's background, experience in the community college sector, recent successful searches and regional familiarity, out of eight search firms that were considered for the job. RH Perry, based in Asheville, North Carolina, assisted with presidential searches at McHenry County College, Illinois Central College and Black Hawk College in Illinois.

Harper will use auxiliary, non-education funds to pay the firm.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account