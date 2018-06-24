5 rescued along DuPage River in Naperville

Naperville emergency teams helped five people to safety Sunday while responding to two separate water rescues on the DuPage River.

Authorities responded to the first rescue about 10:15 a.m., when a man called 911 saying he and his children had overturned their kayaks and were stranded in an unknown part of the river, according to a news release from the Naperville Fire Department. The city's Public Safety Answering Point sent a locating ping to the man's cellphone.

The man and his two children were found clinging to branches near an island in an outlet of the river behind Baybrook Lane, officials said. Swift water rescue technicians helped them to shore, where they were evaluated by paramedics.

Authorities said they responded to the second water rescue about 12:53 p.m. near 95th Street and Knoch Knolls Road, where the 911 caller said two teenagers were yelling for help and holding onto an overturned raft.

Crews were on the scene in about five minutes and saw the two teens had been able to make their way to shore. Rescue crews helped them to safety and they were assessed by paramedics.

Naperville officials are advising people to stay off the DuPage River, which has higher-than-usual water levels and strong currents because of recent rainfall.