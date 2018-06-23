Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/23/2018 7:35 PM

Strawberry Fest continues through Sunday in Long Grove

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Parking spaces and walking spaces were limited at the Long Grove Strawberry Fest Saturday.

      Parking spaces and walking spaces were limited at the Long Grove Strawberry Fest Saturday.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Lana Cummings, 9, and her mom Rebecca, of Warrenville, compare strawberries at the Long Grove Strawberry Fest Saturday.

      Lana Cummings, 9, and her mom Rebecca, of Warrenville, compare strawberries at the Long Grove Strawberry Fest Saturday.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Strawberry kebabs are piled high, just waiting for customers, at the Strawberry Patch booth during Long Grove Strawberry Fest Saturday.

      Strawberry kebabs are piled high, just waiting for customers, at the Strawberry Patch booth during Long Grove Strawberry Fest Saturday.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Margaret Brown, 7, gets a slow start in the strawberry pie eating contest as her brother Eli, 8, watches at the Long Grove Strawberry Fest Saturday. They were at the festival for the first time with their family from Hoffman Estates.

      Margaret Brown, 7, gets a slow start in the strawberry pie eating contest as her brother Eli, 8, watches at the Long Grove Strawberry Fest Saturday. They were at the festival for the first time with their family from Hoffman Estates.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Strawberry Fest, showcasing all things strawberry, continues 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday in downtown Long Grove, 308 Old McHenry Road, and the surrounding area. Admission is $5 per person and free for children younger than 12. Well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome as well.

The event includes three stages of live music, the classic Kid Zone with children's entertainment and games, and local shops hawking one-of-a-kind products. There's also a carnival with classic rides and games from Fantasy Amusements in the Archer parking lot.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account