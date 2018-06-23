Strawberry Fest continues through Sunday in Long Grove

Strawberry Fest, showcasing all things strawberry, continues 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday in downtown Long Grove, 308 Old McHenry Road, and the surrounding area. Admission is $5 per person and free for children younger than 12. Well-behaved, leashed dogs are welcome as well.

The event includes three stages of live music, the classic Kid Zone with children's entertainment and games, and local shops hawking one-of-a-kind products. There's also a carnival with classic rides and games from Fantasy Amusements in the Archer parking lot.