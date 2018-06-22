Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/22/2018 1:03 PM

Mayor to appoint replacement Geneva alderman Monday

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Michael Clements

    Michael Clements

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 

Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns intends to appoint a replacement 2nd Ward alderman at a special city council meeting Monday night.

He has chosen Michael Clements, who ran unsuccessfully for alderman in 2017.

Clements would take over for Don Cummings, who quit earlier this week because he is moving out of the ward.

The 40-year-old is vice president of research and development at Meyer Capital Management. He has volunteered as a guardian ad litem for children through Court-Appointed Special Advocates of Kane County.

The council will also vote Monday on whether to change city law so that people can bring pets, such as dogs, into businesses open to the public, if the business wishes.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account