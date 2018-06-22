Mayor to appoint replacement Geneva alderman Monday

Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns intends to appoint a replacement 2nd Ward alderman at a special city council meeting Monday night.

He has chosen Michael Clements, who ran unsuccessfully for alderman in 2017.

Clements would take over for Don Cummings, who quit earlier this week because he is moving out of the ward.

The 40-year-old is vice president of research and development at Meyer Capital Management. He has volunteered as a guardian ad litem for children through Court-Appointed Special Advocates of Kane County.

The council will also vote Monday on whether to change city law so that people can bring pets, such as dogs, into businesses open to the public, if the business wishes.