Heavy rain leads to sinkhole opening in Antioch

Antioch residents are being warned to stay clear of a large sinkhole that opened in downtown Antioch, authorities said Friday.

Officials said the 20-feet by 20-feet sinkhole opened at the Pittman Property this week at the intersection of Main, Depot and Orchard streets.

Officials believe the sinkhole opened when torrential rains caused a drastic increase in water flow rates through Sequoit Creek. The heavy flow caused the failure of a culvert the creek flows through under the property.

The village has secured the site from public access, including putting large steel road plates over the hole and placed barricades to keep people away, authorities said. The temporary fixes will remain in place until the creek flow recedes to a level where the damage can be fully assessed and repairs can be made.

In addition, events scheduled to take place at the Pittman Property have been moved away from the area. The Thursday farmers market has been moved to Skidmore Drive south of the damaged area. For more information, contact the village at (847) 395-1000.