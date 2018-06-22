Feder: ABC 7's Cheryl Scott 'in such a great place'

If Cheryl Scott has ambitions beyond forecasting the weather here, she's not letting on, Robert Feder writes. "I am in such a great place right now," Scott, 33, told Laurence Holmes on his "House of L" podcast this week. Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.