Concerns mean more discussion coming about Naperville subdivision plan

A proposal for a subdivision of 309 apartments, 319 townhouses and 95 houses presented too many concerns for planners in Naperville.

From 25 nearby residents who spoke about the proposed Polo Club subdivision at the northwest corner of 119th Street and Book Road, planning and zoning commissioners heard worries about housing density, parking, road realignment, traffic, safety, schools, policing and construction phasing of the development pitched by homebuilder D.R. Horton.

So instead of voting to recommend approval or denial of the subdivision, the commission gave D.R. Horton time to review plans with neighbors or make changes, scheduling another discussion for July 18.

"There are some great things about this development. We are very pro-development," planning and zoning commission Chairwoman Kamala Martinez said, praising the 45 acres of open space and the two club houses, pools and dog parks proposed with the housing. "We know that this parcel is going to develop. But let's just work together to make it the best that we can bring to Naperville."

The Polo Club parcel is 110 acres in unincorporated Will County that could be annexed into Naperville because it is contiguous to the city. It's home to a horse barn and soccer fields near Riverview Farmstead Forest Preserve.

The subdivision proposal calls for houses on the northeast side of the property, closest to the preserve, townhouses on the northwest and southeast sides and apartments to the southwest.

It also would include widening of 119th Street and construction of a new Book Road from Wild Timothy Road to 119th Street, to connect the High Meadow and South Pointe subdivisions south to 119th. The idea for a new Book Road farther west -- and the fact the new subdivision would have six entrances, four of them on 119th -- raised traffic congestion and safety concerns among those already living in the area.

"They're saying they want to have this great linkup," High Meadow resident George Howard said about the Book Road project. "All that's going to do, really, is create a cut-through."

Residents of the unincorporated Wolf Creek and Sterling Estates subdivisions south of 119th said they already struggle to get out of the one entrance to their homes heading west toward Route 59. They worried adding one of the entrances to the proposed Polo Club apartments directly across from their street would worsen the problem.

"If the apartments must be present, would they offset the entrance and move the densest part away from Wolf Drive?" Wolf Creek resident Guy Moser asked.

Amid these issues and others, Bruce Hanson, planning and zoning commission secretary, encouraged D.R. Horton to host community forums, inviting nearby residents and representatives of Plainfield Unit District 202.

Some neighbors wanted the next discussion of the development pushed to August or later. But D.R. Horton representatives chose July and said they believe their plans can address many concerns.

After the planning and zoning commission makes a recommendation about the subdivision, the city council will consider it.