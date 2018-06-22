1-year motorcycle ban for St. Charles man in 143 mph chase posted on YouTube

hello

A 24-year-old man who was arrested after posting a YouTube video showing him going 143 mph on his motorcycle while evading St. Charles police, pleaded guilty Friday to a reduced charge and was sentenced to a form of probation and banned from riding for a year.

Brian A. Bianco, of the 36W600 block of Oak Road near St. Charles, was arrested in July 2017 and charged with three felony counts of fleeing and eluding police, along with a misdemeanor charge of disobeying a police officer.

At the time, police said Bianco was arrested after authorities spotted him on a YouTube video montage of motorcyclists being chased by police.

In the June 26, 2017, video, a St. Charles officer approaches Bianco's motorcycle on foot on Randall Road because Bianco had no registration plate and failed to signal while turning.

The cyclist in the video waves to police and then guns his bike through a red light on Randall, eventually topping out at 143 mph. Police did not give chase.

At about the 8:20 mark of the 10-minute video, a link to what appears to be Bianco's own YouTube page appears. That information, plus an email police received with links to Bianco's personal Facebook page and Instagram account, helped investigators put together a case against Bianco, officials said.

On Friday, Kane County prosecutors dismissed the most severe charges in exchange for Bianco pleading guilty to reckless driving, a misdemeanor, court records show.

Under the plea agreement accepted by Judge John Barsanti, Bianco cannot possess or drive a motorcycle for a year and must complete 100 hours of community service as part of his conditional discharge, which is a more restrictive form of probation.

Bianco's defense attorney, Dean Kekos, did not return a phone message.

If Bianco violates his conditional discharge, he could be resentenced to up to a year in jail. He was free on $4,000 bond while the case was pending.