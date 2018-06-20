Chicago airport chief Ginger Evans resigns

Chicago Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans, who helped craft a groundbreaking runway rotation plan to distribute jet noise around the region, resigned Tuesday.

Evans' last day will be Aug. 1 after three years on the job.

"In a herculean feat accomplished in a small amount of time, Ginger has negotiated a historic $8.7 billion agreement to modernize O'Hare; opened two new runways and the first new gates in 25 years," Mayor Rahm Emanuel said.

She will be replaced by attorney Jamie Rhee, currently Chicago chief of procurement.

"As a procurement expert, lawyer and former employee of the Department of Aviation, Jamie will be able to oversee upcoming construction projects while also managing airport operations," Emanuel said.

As well as overseeing a new blueprint for O'Hare that is expected to include a terminal on the west side eventually, and improvements to Midway, Evans worked with the O'Hare Noise Compatibility Commission to establish a first-of-its-kind overnight runway rotation in 2016.

A civil engineer, she previously held management positions at airports in Washington D.C. and Denver.

Officials did not say where Evans was going or why she resigned Tuesday.