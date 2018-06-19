Missing Aurora man found in Indiana

The 79-year-old Aurora man who was missing for most of Tuesday was found by police in Pierceton, Indiana, about 167 miles from Aurora.

John Pasulka had been missing since around 10 a.m. Tuesday. Pasulka has Parkinson's and dementia.

Police said that at 3:42 p.m. Pasulka's credit card was used at a Casey's General Store in downstate Milford, which is about 120 miles southeast of Aurora near the Indiana border.

Police said that at 7:24 p.m. his credit card was used at a Pilot Gas Station in Plymouth, Indiana.

About 8:30 p.m., police reported he had been found.