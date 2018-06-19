Chicago aviation boss resigns

After negotiating new airline leases needed to bankroll an $8.7 billion O'Hare Airport expansion project, Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans announced her resignation Tuesday to make way for popular Procurement Services Commissioner Jamie Rhee.

With a salary of $300,000 a year plus an annual $100,000 bonus, Evans was the city's highest-paid public official. She has been under fire from Chicago aldermen -- and is particularly unpopular with Finance Committee Chairman Edward Burke -- in part because she has not been deferential to aldermen.

Aldermen have been on the warpath against Evans for falling short on minority hiring and contracting at O'Hare and Midway and for the long-running saga over smelly sound insulation windows installed in homes around Midway.

