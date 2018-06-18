What suburban members of Congress are saying about Trump immigration policy

Here's what U.S. Congress members from the Chicago suburbs are saying about the Trump administration's policy of separating children from their parents at the border with Mexico.

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, 5th congressional district:

Quigley, a Chicago Democrat, joined colleagues this month in urging the Department of Homeland Security to restrict use of funds to separate families.

Congress cannot stand idly by as the Trump Administration continues to implement cruel & inhumane policy that rips children away from their parents. Read my letter to #DHS Appropriators on the need to address the agency';s separation of families: https://t.co/ea6fVtOIBD — Mike Quigley (@RepMikeQuigley) June 7, 2018 U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam, 6th congressional district:

The Wheaton Republican criticized the policy during an appearance Monday in Arlington Heights.

"The Trump administration needs to reverse course immediately," Roskam said while attending the opening of a new facility for Northrop Grumman.

"It makes no sense to separate parents from their children. Any parent can recognize how much emotional distress this would create."

"I think the separation of children from their families is abominable," he said.

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, 8th congressional district:

Krishnamoorthi, a Schaumburg Democrat speaking at the same event, said, "I don't think any American of any faith would find the separation to be moral under any of their scriptures. This is really wrong. We have to end it now."

"It's something the Trump administration has control over and they have to end it now. It's not American, it's not consistent with our values.

He said on Twitter on Monday said he's requesting hearings into how the policy came into effect.

This can';t continue. I';m working with colleagues to end this policy and calling for hearings on how it ever came into effect but we';re not going to be able to stop or it stop something similar from happening again if Republicans aren';t willing to speak out against it. https://t.co/X0orBAXdP7 — Raja Krishnamoorthi (@CongressmanRaja) June 18, 2018 U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, 9th congressional district:

Schakowsky, an Evanston Democrat, linked on Twitter Monday to an Op-Ed in The Washington Post by former First Lady Laura Bush, which strongly criticized the policy.

Opposing family separation is not a partisan issue -- it's a human issue.



President Trump, stop with the lies and end your inhumane policies NOW.https://t.co/I3iFx7fTaK — Jan Schakowsky (@janschakowsky) June 18, 2018 U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, 10th congressional district:

Schneider, a Deerfield Democrat, called the policy "shameful."

We are better than this. The Trump Administration's policy that separates children from their parents at the border is shameful and needs to end. https://t.co/yqmuXOIgwk — Rep. Brad Schneider (@RepSchneider) June 14, 2018 U.S. Rep. Bill Foster, 11th congressional district:

The Naperville Democrat said the policy is "disturbingly immoral."

The situation at the border remains disturbingly immoral and against everything our country represents. @realDonaldTrump has made it U.S. policy to separate children from their parents. This is shameful. https://t.co/vqZpo18qq9 — Bill Foster (@RepBillFoster) June 15, 2018 U.S. Rep. Randy Hultgren, 14th congressional district:

In response to questions Monday from the Daily Herald, the Winfield Republican issued a statement in support of keeping parents and children together.

"I am troubled by the situation at the border, and I am pleased the House is working on legislation for DACA recipients that would include changes so parents can remain with their children while they undergo the process for their case. I welcome such a solution and will be looking closely at legislation expected to come before the House as soon as this week," Hultgren said.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin:

Durbin, a Springfield Democrat, also linked on Twitter Monday to the Op-Ed by Laura Bush, calling on Republicans to halt the policy.

When will the Republicans who control Congress join in this condemnation? https://t.co/Tb42hHlcJk — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) June 18, 2018 U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth:

Duckworth, a Hoffman Estates Democrat, quoted a Twitter post by Department of Homeland Security head Kirstjen Nielsen, which stated, "We do not have a policy of separating families at the border. Period," responding with a tweet of her own.