Roskam: Trump administration needs to immediately end tearing apart migrant parents and kids

In this photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who've been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the United States, sit Sunday in a facility in McAllen, Texas. Associated Press

The White House needs to immediately stop tearing apart migrant parents and children at the border, two suburban congressmen who typically take opposite policy positions said Monday morning.

Pictures of anguished migrant families who have been separated at the U.S.-Mexico border continued to roil the country over the Father's Day weekend as the Trump administration defended new procedures at the southern border.

"The Trump administration needs to reverse course immediately," conservative Republican U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam said Monday at the opening of a new facility for Northrop Grumman in Arlington Heights.

"It makes no sense to separate parents from their children. Any parent can recognize how much emotional distress this would create," the Wheaton father of four said.

"I think the separation of children from their families is abominable," Democratic U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg said at the same event. "It's something the Trump administration has control over and they have to end it now. It's not American, it's not consistent with our values.

"I don't think any American of any faith would find the separation to be moral under any of their scriptures. This is really wrong, we have to end it now."

An estimated 2,000 children have been taken from their parents after Attorney General Jeff Sessions this spring rolled out a "zero tolerance" policy requiring all adults entering the country illegally to be prosecuted criminally. Children cannot be detained with their parents if they are charged with a crime, under U.S. protocols.

Several proposals involving immigration are floating around Congress and could be voted on this week.

Krishnamoorthi said he is introducing a bill to end dividing families. "I hope it will be bipartisan," he said.

Roskam said he hopes House legislation that includes increased border security, a compromise on undocumented students brought into the U.S. when they were children, will also keep migrant families together.

"There's an urgency to see this happens either by the administration and if doesn't happen the administration it happens by a change in the law," Roskam said.

• Daily Herald photographer Gilbert Boucher and wire services contributed to this story.