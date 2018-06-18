Geneva 2nd Ward Alderman Cummings resigns

Geneva 2nd Ward Alderman Donald Cummings announced Monday night that he has resigned, as he is moving out of the ward.

"I have enjoyed, most of the time, working with all of you," Cummings told the city council. And even when he disagreed with other aldermen, he always learned something, Cummings said.

Cummings was appointed to the city council in 2012. Before that, he served on the Geneva library board.

First Ward Alderman Tara Burghart noted that a former city administrator liked to seat new aldermen next to Cummings, to benefit from his experience. Burghart appreciated that when she was elected to the council in 2015. "You treated me as an equal right from the start," Burghart said, and praised his kindness.

Alderman Jim Radecki said he appreciated the detailed explanations Cummings gave in explaining his positions. And Cummings experience in the financial world was a plus, Radecki said. Cummings is a founder and chief executive officer of Blue Haven Capital LLC, an investment-management firm.

No details were announced about who will replace Cummings. Mayor Kevin Burns in the past has asked people to submit letters of interest to him, then appoints someone, with the consent of the city council.

An appointee would serve through April 2019, when Cummings' term expires.