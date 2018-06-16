West suburban students support gun control cause at Parkland students' town hall

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comRecent Downers North High School graduate Bridgid Miller dries off a car belonging to Jed Mundell of Naperville during a benefit car wash for Parkland school shooting survivors at First United Methodist Church in Downers Grove Saturday.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comIsa Chudzik, a recent graduate of Downers Grove North High School, washes a car during a benefit car wash at First United Methodist Church in Downers Grove Saturday.

Steve Lundy/slundy@dailyherald.comAudience members clap as Parkland students who survived the massacre at their high school in Parkland, Fla, Feb. 14 joined students from Downers Grove North and St. Sabina Academy for a town hall meeting Saturday at DuPage Unitarian Universalist Church in Naperville.

Students traveling the nation on the second day of a bus tour in support of tighter gun controls are meeting with fellow students and activists Saturday evening at a town-hall in Naperville.

After launching the Road to Change tour Friday in Chicago, students from Parkland, Florida -- the site of a school shooting that killed 17 people on Feb. 14 -- are giving speeches and taking questions about why gun control matters to them.

"It's just a testament to the community and how much they care about this issue," said Downers Grove North student Brigid Miller, about the crowd of hundreds that gathered to listen.

"It also shows the heart of the Parkland students, them touring around to make a change in other communities," Downers North student Prevail Bogna said.

Students from Downers Grove North High School attended the event at DuPage Unitarian Universalist Church with a check in hand, donating proceeds from a car wash earlier Saturday to support the cause.

"We really want to bring attention to what Parkland is doing because a lot of people thought this whole movement would end after a month," said recent graduate Emily Gornik. "We're telling the community we're not stopping either. We want to branch out with Parkland until this madness stops."

The Downers North students helped coordinate the Parkland students' appearance in Naperville, along with activist Jax West of Lisle, who founded a protest group called Friends Who March after the Women's March in 2017.

The tour aims to inspire students and young adults to take action to show "our politicians that we refuse to accept gun violence as an unsolvable issue," organizers wrote on the event's website.

Organizers reserved the sanctuary, where the discussion is taking place, for students, sending adults to overflow rooms where the discussion is being streamed live.

Some adults in attendance represent the League of Women Voters of Downers Grove, Woodridge and Lisle. They've had a presence at both the afternoon car wash at First United Methodist Church and the evening town hall to register people to vote, as voter mobilization is another main goal of the Parkland students' tour.

Incoming Downers North senior Riley Hornilla, 16, said her peers' efforts to help the Parkland students have been met with an outpouring of support, including donations from generous car wash attendees -- one of whom gave $300.

"We want to help the Parkland students and allow them to be able to use this money however they deem necessary," she said. "They can donate it to victims' families or they use it for rallies and protests on the Road to Change tour."