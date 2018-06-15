Breaking News Bar
 
Suburban Muslims mark end of Ramadan with Eid festivities

  • Imam Hassan Aly of the Mecca Center in Willowbrook leads a prayer on the football field at Hinsdale South High School in Darien, as suburban Muslims join Millions around the world marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, a period of dawn-to-dusk fasting which concluded Friday with the celebration known as Eid al-Fitr.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Women pray on the football field at Hinsdale South High School in Darien as suburban Muslims join Millions around the world marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, a period of dawn-to-dusk fasting which concluded Friday with the celebration known as Eid al-Fitr.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Bowing in prayer on the football field at Hinsdale South High School in Darien, suburban Muslims join Millions around the world marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, a period of dawn-to-dusk fasting which concluded Friday with the celebration known as Eid al-Fitr.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

  • Suburban Muslims gather on the football field at Hinsdale South High School in Darien, as they join Millions around the world marking the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, a period of dawn-to-dusk fasting which concluded Friday with the celebration known as Eid al-Fitr.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Madhu Krishnamurthy
 
 

Suburban Muslims joined millions around the world marking the end of a monthlong observance of intermittent fasting for the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which concluded Friday with congregational prayers and festivities.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar during which Muslims abstain from food, drink and other sensual pleasures from break of dawn to sunset. The fast is performed to attain piety, learn self-discipline, self-restraint and compassion toward the less fortunate. Giving charity also is emphasized during the month.

Its end is marked by communal prayers called "Eid al-Fitr" or "Feast of the Fast-Breaking." Muslims packed suburban mosques, banquet halls, schools and other venues for morning congregational prayers, followed by communal lunches, festivities, visiting family members and gift giving.

For the first year, the Mecca Center of Willowbrook held its celebration on the football field at Hinsdale South High School, where 3,000 people were expected. The choice fits with traditional outdoor gatherings, said Muhammad Hamadeh, president of the Mecca Center, "so more people can gather together and celebrate."

"We celebrate the end of Ramadan, we celebrate the worship that we did throughout the month, the sharing of the meals with the poor and all the generosity of the community to our neighbors who are less fortunate," Hamadeh said.

Ramadan and Eid move up about 10 days earlier each year because Islamic months are calculated based on the rotating lunar calendar and depend on the sighting of the new moon.

• Joe Lewnard contributed to this report.

