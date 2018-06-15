Feds bringing terror preparation workshop to Aurora, Naperville

Emergency response leaders in Aurora and Naperville are set to learn from federal officials the best practices for responding to terrorist attacks.

The cities are planning to engage in a two-day Joint Counterterrorism Awareness Workshop hosted by the National Counterterrorism Center, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the FBI. The workshop on Tuesday and Wednesday will inform first responders in the second- and fourth-largest cities in Illinois how to prepare for and respond to coordinated attacks in one or more location involving guns, explosives or arson.

"There is strength in collaboration," Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin said in a news release. "When we can work together on critical issues, both of our municipalities and all of our residents benefit."

Mayors, police chiefs, fire chiefs and others from each community are ready to participate in the workshops, which come after the cities last July received a $1.3 million federal grant that also supports terrorism preparation.

Funding from the grant is providing three years of training sessions, planning meetings and simulated attacks to test response procedures across the region of more than 350,000 people.

"Naperville and its neighbors must always stand prepared for the realities of the world in this day and age," Mayor Steve Chirico said in a news release. "Preparedness and partnerships are critical to facing challenges head on, and the ability to join with our neighbors in Aurora and work together on issues that could easily impact us both due to geography is essential."

Federal authorities in the workshop next week aim to:

• Review plans to identify gaps in operational capabilities and resources.

• Encourage information-sharing in the event of a terrorist attack.

• Improve situational awareness of first responders.

• Examine health care challenges during a terrorist attack involving guns and explosives.

• Share best practices for medical preparedness.

• Create a framework to provide immediate medical care.

• Explain the roles of bystanders.

After the workshop, federal officials from the Counterterrorism Center plan to share with Aurora and Naperville a report highlighting shortfalls, offering ways to improve on deficiencies and pointing to resources to address any identified gaps.