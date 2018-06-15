Feder: Sun-Times sells Chicago Reader to African-American group

The Chicago Reader, the city's leading alternative weekly for 47 years, has been sold to a group led by Dorothy Leavell, publisher of the African-American Chicago Crusader, Robert Feder writes. The news, first leaked at the annual conference of Rainbow PUSH Friday, was later confirmed by the parent company of the Sun-Times, which has owned the Reader since 2012. Get the full report at robertfeder.com.