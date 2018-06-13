Two men arrested in Aurora in $1M coke, meth bus

Authorities have arrested two men who are accused of possessing $1 million in drugs in one of the larger methamphetamine busts in recent Kane County history.

The Chicago men -- Freddy Guiterrez, 27, and Enrique Garcia, 23 -- were arrested May 31 in Aurora on charges they delivered heroin and crystal meth to an undercover officer, according to Kane County court records.

Each faces felony charges of manufacture/delivery of more than 900 grams of heroin and delivery of 400 to 900 grams of methamphetamine, and possession with intent to deliver, court records show.

Both men are being held at the Kane County jail: Garcia on $2 million bail and Gutierrez on $1 million bail. Prosecutors have filed court motions requiring each to prove that if he posts 10 percent bond, the money will come from legal sources, records show.

"The defendant has been involved in ongoing continued drug sales involving large amounts of illegal substances and large amounts of United States currency," prosecutors wrote of Guiterrez and Garcia.

The men, court records show, are accused of possessing $1,056,080 in drugs; Garcia is accused of possessing drugs with a street value of $872,000 and Gutierrez with $284,080.

Information about the quantity of heroin and meth seized in the bust was not immediately available, but busts of more than 400 grams of methamphetamine have been very rare in Kane County in the last decade.

Dan Ferrelli, spokesman for Aurora police, referred inquiries to the Department of Homeland Security, saying it was the lead agency in the investigation and arrests.

A woman who answered the public information office general number at Homeland Security's Washington, D.C. office said any requests for information need to be emailed. Repeat emails seeking information last week and this week about the arrests have not been returned.

If convicted of the most severe charges, Garcia and Gutierrez each face six to 30 years in prison without the possibility of probation. Prosecutors also may ask for extended terms up to 60 years in prison based on the quantity of drugs seized.

Garcia appeared briefly in Kane County court Wednesday and is next due before a judge July 20; Gutierrez is due in court Friday.