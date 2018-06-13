Raccoon that scaled St. Paul tower will be released back into wild

A raccoon scurries up the side of the UBS Tower in St. Paul. Associated Press

A raccoon scales the side of the UBS Tower in downtown St. Paul. Associated Press

Town Square building employees use a makeshift pole to rouse a raccoon from a ledge on the Town Square building in downtown St. Paul. Associated Press

A raccoon sleeps on a ledge on the side of the Town Square building in St. Paul. Associated Press

A raccoon scrambles along a ledge on the side of the Town Square building in downtown St. Paul. Associated Press

A raccoon scales the side of the UBS Tower in downtown St. Paul. Associated Press

A raccoon sits on a ledge on the Town Square building in downtown St. Paul. Associated Press

A raccoon scurries up the side of the UBS Tower in St. Paul. Associated Press

A raccoon stretches itself on the window sill of the Paige Donnelly Law Firm on the 23rd floor of the UBS Tower in St. Paul. Associated Press

A raccoon stretches out Tuesday on a windowsill high above downtown St. Paul, Minnesota. The raccoon stranded on the ledge of a building in St. Paul captivated onlookers and generated interest on social media after it started scaling an office building. Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A raccoon that became an internet sensation by scaling a 25-story office tower in downtown St. Paul was safely trapped early Wednesday, and animal control officials were preparing to release it back into the wild.

Chelsey DeMers, assistant general manager of Wildlife Management Services, said the raccoon was caught in a live trap baited with cat food on top of UBS Plaza before dawn Wednesday. Wildlife Management Services provides animal control services for St. Paul.

DeMers said the raccoon was in good condition and able to eat.

A company technician was expected to set it free later in the day at a site yet to be determined, DeMers said. The company would need permission to release it on public property, she said, but could also set it free on private property north of the Twin Cities.

The raccoon's adventures caused a stir on social media as it scaled the tower Tuesday, with many Twitter users voicing concern for its safety or joking about the drama as its climb was livestreamed by several broadcasters. The animal made it to the roof early Wednesday, where the baited traps were waiting.

Nearby Minnesota Public Radio, which broke the story and closely followed the raccoon's climb from its headquarters less than a block away, branded the animal #mprraccoon.