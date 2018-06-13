Metra officials: 'We dropped the ball' on BNSF Line, and fixes could take time

An inbound BNSF Line Metra train was packed with people on Monday, forcing some to stand for their commute from the suburbs. courtesy of Karl Cordes

Metra's rollout of a new BNSF Line schedule let down riders, one Metra director said Wednesday as complaints about crammed BNSF Line trains surged and administrators promised an eventual fix to overcrowding.

"My issue is customer service," Director Steve Palmer said. "I believe we dropped the ball."

Packed cars and delays plagued a number of BNSF trains starting Monday as the railroad initiated a new timetable required because of an automatic braking system. It takes up to six minutes to test out the technology called Positive Train Control each time a locomotive begins a new run.

On Monday, six out of 94 trains were overcrowded, CEO Jim Derwinski said. He promised Metra would "stay on top" of BNSF problems but acknowledged it could be a couple of weeks before all the kinks are worked out and planners get an understanding of what trains riders will pick.

"This is the first time Metra has ever undertaken anything of this nature (or) this big," Derwinski said. "The first two days saw some improvement; today is looking good."

One problem is the fluidity of passengers' choices, he noted. With changes to schedules during rush hour, the railroad couldn't predict exactly which trains riders would pick, and that meant some were overcrowded.

Metra took cars from one train to ease another overcrowded train Tuesday but doesn't want to make a practice of that, he said.

Dave Keating of Aurora posted on Twitter about standing-room-only crowds Monday. On Wednesday, conditions were somewhat better, he said.

"I usually sit toward the front of the train, and my guess is the cars behind me were packed because people were moving fast to get toward the front," Keating said. "So while there were still some people forced to stand in the aisle, it wasn't as bad as Monday."

A draft schedule was released in March, when more than 2,000 BNSF riders commented on the revisions.

Metra promised passengers' concerns were being taken into consideration with the final schedule that was implemented Monday. The new timetable was also supposed to reduce overcrowding on rush-hour trains.

Metra and other railroads across the U.S. are installing Positive Train Control on equipment, tracks and locomotives to meet federal deadlines. The technology stops a train when a crash is imminent.

The schedule had to be altered because crews are required to start up and check PTC before each new train run, a process that can take about six minutes, officials said.

Derwinski noted that PTC is mandated by Congress and has cost Metra about $400 million.