6/13/2018

Feder: Sun-Times CEO Eisendrath fires back at critics

Sun-Times CEO Edwin Eisendrath is responding to critics who've questioned whether the paper can cover politics and City Hall fairly under its current ownership, Robert Feder writes. Foremost among them is Chicago Tribune columnist John Kass, who challenged the connection between Sun-Times chairman Jorge Ramirez and his boss, investment executive Michael Sacks, whom Kass described as Mayor Rahm Emanuel's "money guy, closest confidant and top fundraiser." Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.

