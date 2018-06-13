Sun-Times CEO Edwin Eisendrath is responding to critics who've questioned whether the paper can cover politics and City Hall fairly under its current ownership, Robert Feder writes. Foremost among them is Chicago Tribune columnist John Kass, who challenged the connection between Sun-Times chairman Jorge Ramirez and his boss, investment executive Michael Sacks, whom Kass described as Mayor Rahm Emanuel's "money guy, closest confidant and top fundraiser." Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.
updated: 6/13/2018 6:40 AM
Feder: Sun-Times CEO Eisendrath fires back at critics
hello
- This article filed under:
- Business
- News
- Feder, Robert
- Entertainment
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.