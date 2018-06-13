Elon Musk firm picked to build 12-minute O'Hare-to-Loop rail line

Would you pay up to $25 for a 12-minute ride from downtown's Block 37 to O'Hare Airport aboard an electric vehicle seating 16 -- dubbed "Tesla-in-a-tunnel" -- racing underground at speeds well over 100 m.p.h.?

Maybe, just maybe, you'll get that chance.

The Boring Co., owned by visionary billionaire Elon Musk of Tesla and SpaceX fame, has been chosen to build and operate an elusive high-speed rail line between downtown and an expanding O'Hare.

"We have a person in Elon Musk who started an electric car company from nothing and started a space company from nothing and he has proven that he doesn't like to fail," said Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who shares that "failure-is-not-an-option" trait with Musk.

