Breaking News Bar
 
Transportation
updated: 6/13/2018 10:43 PM

Elon Musk firm picked to build 12-minute O'Hare-to-Loop rail line

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 

Would you pay up to $25 for a 12-minute ride from downtown's Block 37 to O'Hare Airport aboard an electric vehicle seating 16 -- dubbed "Tesla-in-a-tunnel" -- racing underground at speeds well over 100 m.p.h.?

Maybe, just maybe, you'll get that chance.

The Boring Co., owned by visionary billionaire Elon Musk of Tesla and SpaceX fame, has been chosen to build and operate an elusive high-speed rail line between downtown and an expanding O'Hare.

"We have a person in Elon Musk who started an electric car company from nothing and started a space company from nothing and he has proven that he doesn't like to fail," said Mayor Rahm Emanuel, who shares that "failure-is-not-an-option" trait with Musk.

• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account