Demolition begins on east wing of Thompson Middle School in St. Charles

hello

Plans to tear down the east wing of Thompson Middle School in St. Charles began this week as part of a multimillion-dollar renovation and expansion project.

Eleven new science labs, 31 new classrooms, a new auxiliary gym, a new track and field, and an expanded cafeteria are among the ongoing improvements to the school at 705 W. Main St. Construction on an addition to the building's west end has been underway for the last year.

All upgrades are expected to be completed by the 2019-20 academic year, though many of the new amenities will be ready this fall, St. Charles Unit District 303 spokeswoman Carol Smith said. With the east wing being torn down, sixth-grade students formerly housed in that area will be relocated to the new classrooms while other parts of the school are under construction.

"It really is going to be very lovely," Smith said. "It is going to be a really state-of-the-art learning environment for students."

The improvements also are expected to improve traffic flow and alleviate congestion on neighborhood streets, she said. Knocking down the east wing allows the district to create a parent drop-off and pickup lane at the front of the school. Buses would congregate toward the back of the building near the new addition.

The renovations are part of a roughly $47 million project to close Haines Middle School by 2019-20 and update the two remaining middle schools to accommodate additional students. The plan is being paid for through a state grant, existing district funds, working cash bonds and future savings, according to the district's website.

Improvements at Wredling, including 10 new science labs and a larger cafeteria, were completed last year. The Thompson upgrades, which make up the bulk of the total project costs, are on schedule.

Updated infrastructure, air conditioning and a more secure building entrance also are included in the Thompson renovation. The new cafeteria -- formerly the auditorium -- has floor-to-ceiling windows and a courtyard allowing students to eat outside when weather permits, Smith said.

"It'll be a really wonderful learning space for our middle school students," she said.