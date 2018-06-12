Breaking News Bar
 
Woodstock man dies in one-car crash Tuesday morning

A Woodstock man died in a one-car crash early Tuesday morning, according to the McHenry County coroner's office.

Benjie J. Tafolla, 26, was driving west on Route 14 at around 3 a.m. Tuesday near its intersection with Lake Street when he lost control of the car and crashed into a light pole, according to the news release issued Tuesday afternoon.Tafolla was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:13 a.m.

The McHenry County coroner's office performed an autopsy on Tafolla Tuesday afternoon and determined he died from blunt trauma to the head.

They performed a toxicology test and the results are pending.

The crash is being investigated by Woodstock Police Department, MCAT and the McHenry County coroner's office.

