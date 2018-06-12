Tickets on sale for Arcada, Onesti festival shows

Tickets went on sale Tuesday for three upcoming shows at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles, and one at an Onesti Entertainment festival.

The Bronx Wanderers, a New York band consisting of a father and his two sons, will return at 8 p.m. Aug. 4 to the Little Italy Fest-West in Addison, a four-day celebration of Italian culture. Tickets for the show are $25 or $50.

The band has been a regular fan favorite at Onesti Entertainment events since CEO Ron Onesti, owner of the Arcada, booked them for his Italian Block Party in Chicago years ago, he said in a 2015 Daily Herald column. The group plays a variety of music, from Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons to Bruno Mars and Coldplay.

The Bronx Wanderers also will perform at 8 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles.

The Arcada is hosting a pregame show before the Chicago Bears season opener Sept. 9. The event, which begins at 5 p.m. will feature live music from Motown group Rare Earth. Attendees can stay after to watch the football game on a 40-foot screen.

Additionally, Hotel California, an Eagles tribute band for more than two decades, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Arcada's Eagles Nite.

Tickets for all three shows at the Arcada Theatre range from $29 to $59 each. For more information, visit www.arcadalive.com.