Police believe they've found SUV that fatally struck Antioch man

Authorities believe they have located the vehicle that struck and killed an Antioch man over the weekend and are speaking with its owners.

Brett Beckett, 52, of Antioch died after being hit about 9:30 p.m. Saturday near West Grass Lake Road and North Sunset Drive in Antioch Township.

Based on the debris left at the scene, police determined that Beckett was struck by either a Suzuki Vitara or a Suzuki Sidekick. Investigators began searching local auto repair shops for damaged vehicles matching that description.

After an extensive investigation, Lake County sheriff's officers on Tuesday located a 2012 Suzuki Grand Vitara, which had damage consistent with striking a pedestrian, at an Antioch body shop.

The vehicle was seized and taken to a secure evidence storage facility for processing.

No one is in custody and crash investigators are speaking with the owners of the vehicle, according to a news release issued by the Lake County sheriff's office.

Anyone with information should call the sheriff's office at (847) 549-5200 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222.