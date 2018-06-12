Breaking News Bar
 
Feder: Burton to succeed Brock on ABC 7's 10 p.m. newscast

Cheryl Burton, a 26-year veteran of WLS-Channel 7, has been named to succeed Kathy Brock as co-anchor of the top-rated 10 p.m. newscast, the ABC-owned station announced Tuesday.

Starting June 28, Burton will join Alan Krashesky on the 10 p.m. newscast while continuing to co-anchor with Krashesky at 5 p.m. on ABC 7 and with Hosea Sanders at 7 p.m. on Weigel Broadcasting WCIU-Channel 26.

Brock, 58, announced her retirement last month after 28 years at the station, effective June 27.

Get the full report and more Chicago media news at robertfeder.com.

