Tony winner's success 'not a shock' back home in Barrington

hello

Katrina Lenk, left, and Tony Shalhoub, from the cast of "The Band's Visit," perform Sunday at the 72nd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York. Lenk, a 1993 graduate of Barrington High School, won the Tony for leading actress in a musical. Michael Zorn/Invision/AP

Katrina Lenk, left, played the role of Anita in "West Side Story" while a student at Barrington High School. With her is Megan Miles Hahn. Courtesy of Pam Hanley

Barrington High School alum Katrina Lenk accepts the Tony Award for leading actress in a musical for "The Band's Visit" at Sunday night's 72nd annual Tony Awards in New York. Lenk's success on Broadway is "not a shock" according to her formal choral director at Barrington High. Michael Zorn/Invision/AP

Katrina Lenk -- who Sunday night won the Tony Award for leading actress in a musical -- showed potential greatness even as a teenager at Barrington High School, according her former choral director.

"She was what they like to call a triple threat," said Pam Hanley, who was Barrington High's choral director when Lenk attended the school from 1989 to 1993. "She could sing. She could dance. She could act. And should could play an instrument."

Hanley was beaming in her Barrington home Sunday as she watched Lenk receive a Tony for her performance as Dina in "The Band's Visit." The Broadway play, which took 10 Tony Awards, is based on a 2007 movie by the same name about members of an Egyptian police orchestra who accidentally wind up in the wrong Israeli town for a gig.

"It was thrilling and not a shock, because she's such a huge talent," said the now-retired Hanley. "And she was a huge talent back in high school."

Lenk has not forgotten about Barrington High. Though unable to attend the Barrington High School Alumni Legends fundraiser last year, she sent a video message of support recorded in her dressing room for "The Band's Visit" at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre in New York.

Other Broadway credits for Lenk include the musicals "Once" and "Indecent." In addition to acting, she's a singer, violinist, dancer and songwriter.

Lenk, who worked for what now is the Al Larson Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg while in college, graduated from Northwestern University's School of Music in 1997. She received a bachelor's degree in music, was a Golden Key Honor Society member and performed in many university productions. including Northwestern's nationally recognized Waa-Mu Show.