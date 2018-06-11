Police: No foul play in death of man who went missing from Rosemont

hello

Foul play is not suspected in the death of a man reported missing over the weekend from a Rosemont convention, police say.

The Cook County medical examiner's office on Monday identified the man as 26-year-old as Nicholas Hanlon of Scottsdale, Arizona.

Hanlon was reported missing to Rosemont police about 2:30 p.m. Saturday. He had been last seen about 1 a.m. Friday in Chicago while out with a friend.

When Rosemont police checked with the medical examiner's office, they learned that Hanlon had died Friday in Chicago. He was found unresponsive inside a restaurant bathroom in the 100 block of West Jackson Boulevard at 11:35 a.m. Friday, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the emergency department at Rush University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The results of an autopsy to determine Hanlon's cause of death are pending, according to the medical examiner's office.