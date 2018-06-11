Montgomery woman accused of misappropriating $680,000 in Social Security

A Montgomery woman has been indicted on charges that she pocketed at least $680,000 while working as a claims specialist for the Social Security Administration.

Officials said Ann Aroste, 42, faces five counts of wire fraud and five counts of aggravated identity theft in connection with five instances between August 2013 and May 2018, according to an indictment filed in federal court Thursday.

According to the indictment, Aroste began working for the Social Security Administration in April 2008 as a claims specialist processing and approving applications for social security benefits. Authorities said Aroste used her position to approve fraudulent applications for survivor benefits for people she falsely claimed had been married to deceased workers. Those five fraudulent claims resulted in at least $680,000 being paid by the U.S. Treasury Department to bank accounts Aroste controlled, officials said.

Officials said Aroste was arrested Monday morning and pleaded not guilty at an arraignment hearing later Monday afternoon.

Each count of wire fraud can carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, and each count of aggravated identity theft is punishable by a mandatory two- year prison sentence after a conviction.