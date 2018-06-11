Kane County probation workers' strike over, chief judge says

The nearly monthlong strike by Kane County probation workers has ended, according to Chief Judge Susan Clancy Boles.

Boles' office made the announcement at 5:40 p.m. Monday. It did not contain any details about the contract.

"I am pleased and grateful that the labor strike is over and that the valued employees who do important work for the judicial system and the community are returning to work," Boles wrote.

The workers went on strike April 30. Boles notified them that if they didn't return to work by May 15, the county would start hiring replacements.

The last contract expired at the end of December.

The workers are represented by Teamsters Local 330. The two sides disagreed over pay, although the union said it was a strike over unfair labor practices.

The striking workers included counselors at the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center.