Three family members found dead in Darien home

hello

Three members of a family were shot and killed early Sunday morning at a home in West suburban Darien, police said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired found the three dead in a home in the 7500 block of Farmingdale Drive, according to a statement released by police Cmdr. Gerald Piccoli.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the identities of the shooting victims.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but the scene is secure and there is not believed to be a further threat to the community.

Check back to dailyherald.com for additional details as they become available.