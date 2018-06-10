Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 6/10/2018 12:02 PM

Three family members found dead in Darien home

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Three members of a family were shot and killed early Sunday morning at a home in West suburban Darien, police said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired found the three dead in a home in the 7500 block of Farmingdale Drive, according to a statement released by police Cmdr. Gerald Piccoli.

Authorities have not yet disclosed the identities of the shooting victims.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but the scene is secure and there is not believed to be a further threat to the community.

Check back to dailyherald.com for additional details as they become available.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account