Crime
updated: 6/10/2018 11:36 AM

Seven shot at child's birthday party in Aurora

Daily Herald report

Seven people were shot in an apparent gang-related shooting early Sunday morning at a children's birthday party on Aurora's Near West Side, police said.

Police said officers called to a home in the 300 block of West Park Avenue just after midnight arrived to find six people suffering from gunshot wounds. The seventh person was driven to an Aurora hospital by a relative, police said.

Despite party attendees being largely uncooperative with investigators, police said they were able to learn that the shooters arrived on bikes and on foot, fired multiple shots, then fled north on Grand Avenue. The shooters were described as males dressed in dark hooded sweatshirts.

It also appears that someone at the party returned fire, police said.

Those hit included five men between 21 and 28 years old. The 21-year-old is in critical condition, according to police. Two women, ages 27 and 30, also were shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Aurora police at (630) 256-5500 or Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000.

