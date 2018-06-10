Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 6/10/2018 10:34 AM

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Lake County

Daily Herald report

Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian Saturday night in northern Lake County.

Authorities said Lake County Sheriff's deputies responded at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday to reports of a crash with injuries in the area of West Grass Lake Road and North Sunset Drive in Antioch Township.

Deputies arrived and found a critically injured male pedestrian on the north shoulder of Grass Lake Road, about 500 feet east of Sunset Drive. He was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver that struck the man fled the scene in the vehicle prior to the arrival of deputies, sheriff's police said.

An autopsy of the pedestrian is being scheduled by the Lake County Coroner's Office. Efforts to identify him are ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is encouraged to call the sheriff's office at (847) 549-5200 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222. The sheriff's office also is asking all area body repair shops to report any suspicious damage or damage consistent with the collision.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit.

