Runners dash around the lake in Mundelein

A rainy morning didn't stop around 400 runners from showing up to the fourth annual Dash Around the Lake at University of St. Mary of the Lake in Mundelein Saturday morning.

A 5-kilometer course through the scenic grounds was laid out for participants, who could run or walk at their leisure.

"We are blessed this have this race. I'm getting goose bumps right now looking at the grotto. It's a serene campus," said Rolando Gonzales of Libertyville, who one of the event organizers.

A post-race pizza party was scheduled to follow at Salerno's Pizzeria, a Libertyville eatery that was among the event's sponsors.

Proceeds from the race support the St. Joseph Church youth group's July Appalachia mission trip. Proceeds also go to local charities helped by the Knights of Columbus Libertyville Council 3674.