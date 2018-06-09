Police: Man reported missing from Rosemont found dead

An Arizona man staying in Rosemont who had been reported missing was found dead on Saturday, according to police.

The 26-year-old from Scottsdale was staying in Rosemont for a convention, officials said, and he was reported missing at 2:29 p.m. Saturday. He had been last seen about 1 a.m. Friday in Chicago while out with a friend; the last time he had phone contact with someone was at about 8 a.m. Friday, police said.

The missing man was found unconscious and not breathing about 11:35 a.m. Friday in a bathroom on the 100 block of West Jackson in Chicago, police said. He was taken to Rush University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Chicago Police Department is handling the ongoing investigation.