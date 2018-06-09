Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 6/9/2018 9:42 PM

Police: Man reported missing from Rosemont found dead

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By Natalie Watts
Daily Herald correspondent

An Arizona man staying in Rosemont who had been reported missing was found dead on Saturday, according to police.

The 26-year-old from Scottsdale was staying in Rosemont for a convention, officials said, and he was reported missing at 2:29 p.m. Saturday. He had been last seen about 1 a.m. Friday in Chicago while out with a friend; the last time he had phone contact with someone was at about 8 a.m. Friday, police said.

The missing man was found unconscious and not breathing about 11:35 a.m. Friday in a bathroom on the 100 block of West Jackson in Chicago, police said. He was taken to Rush University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Chicago Police Department is handling the ongoing investigation.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Search DailyHerald.com for articles
More ways to search Daily Herald
Obituaries
Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. » Daily Herald newspaper archive
Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
Digital Subscriptions
Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
Home Delivery
Start a New Subscription Manage Account