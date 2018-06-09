Plenty of suds on tap at Mundelein fest

Suds were flowing at Village Hall Plaza in Mundelein as Tighhead Brewing Company held the seventh annual Mundelein Craft Beer Festival Saturday.

"We have beautiful weather and great turnout this year," said Tighthead Brewing Company owner and sponsor Bruce Dir.

People attending were given a souvenir tasting glass and were able to sample beer from more than 40 local breweries.

Other brewers in attendance included Babble Homebrewers, Bosacki's Home Brew, Buffalo Creek Brewing, Lake Bluff Brewing Company, Light the Lamp Brewery, Half Day Brewery, The Kings and Convicts Brewing Company, North Urban Brewing Society, Only Child Brewing, Ravinia Brewing, Roaring Table Brewing, Zumbier Brewing and Mickey Finn's Brewery.

Food trucks were also on hand to serve the crowd and there was live music from Bellwether Blues, and Gina Gonzalez and the Wingmen.