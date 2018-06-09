Breaking News Bar
 
Plenty of suds on tap at Mundelein fest

  • Harmony Groth, left, and Rodrigo Martinez toast the seventh annual Mundelein Craft Beer Festival Saturday at Village Hall Plaza. The event was sponsored by Tighthead Brewing Company and Mundelein Community Connections.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • The seventh annual Mundelein Craft Beer Festival was Saturday at Village Hall Plaza. The event was sponsored by Tighthead Brewing Company and Mundelein Community Connections.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Billy Nixon rocks out with the band Bellwether Blues during the seventh annual Mundelein Craft Beer Festival Saturday at Village Hall Plaza. The event was sponsored by Tighthead Brewing Company and Mundelein Community Connections.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Jerry Hendricks of Chicago enjoys a birthday beer during the seventh annual Mundelein Craft Beer Festival Saturday at Village Hall Plaza. The event was sponsored by Tighthead Brewing Company and Mundelein Community Connections.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Brewers serve up their beer during the seventh annual Mundelein Craft Beer Festival Saturday at Village Hall Plaza. The event was sponsored by Tighthead Brewing Company and Mundelein Community Connections.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Saturday was the seventh annual Mundelein Craft Beer Festival at Village Hall Plaza. The event was sponsored by Tighthead Brewing Company and Mundelein Community Connections.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Andrew McCue of Mundelein munches on his pretzel necklace during the seventh annual Mundelein Craft Beer Festival Saturday at Village Hall Plaza. The event was sponsored by Tighthead Brewing Company and Mundelein Community Connections.

    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

 
Suds were flowing at Village Hall Plaza in Mundelein as Tighhead Brewing Company held the seventh annual Mundelein Craft Beer Festival Saturday.

"We have beautiful weather and great turnout this year," said Tighthead Brewing Company owner and sponsor Bruce Dir.

People attending were given a souvenir tasting glass and were able to sample beer from more than 40 local breweries.

Other brewers in attendance included Babble Homebrewers, Bosacki's Home Brew, Buffalo Creek Brewing, Lake Bluff Brewing Company, Light the Lamp Brewery, Half Day Brewery, The Kings and Convicts Brewing Company, North Urban Brewing Society, Only Child Brewing, Ravinia Brewing, Roaring Table Brewing, Zumbier Brewing and Mickey Finn's Brewery.

Food trucks were also on hand to serve the crowd and there was live music from Bellwether Blues, and Gina Gonzalez and the Wingmen.

